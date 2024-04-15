Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Ramirez put the Guardians on the board with a two-run shot in the third inning. It was his third long ball of the season and first since April 8. He was stuck in a three-game hitless drought entering Sunday's contest, going 0-for-13 during that stretch. Ramirez is now slashing .246/.257/.435 with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI through 70 plate appearances.