Ramirez went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the White Sox.

Ramirez has hit safely in all but one game this season, and he's already earned four multi-hit efforts. The third baseman is yet to attempt a stolen base after swiping 28 bags on 34 tries last season. He's produced a .294/.308/.490 slash line with two home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 52 plate appearances and should be in the lineup on a near-everyday basis.