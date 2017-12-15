Upton signed a minor-league deal with the Indians on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

This is in line with how the Indians have approached outside outfield help in recent years, as Upton is affordable and does a couple things well, which could allow him to eventually earn a spot in the majors in a part-time capacity. He has a career 109 wRC+ against lefties, and slashed .275/.341/.533 against southpaws in 120 at-bats in 2016. Thumb and shoulder injuries limited him to just 12 games at Triple-A last season before being cut loose by the Giants in August. He can handle center field in a pinch, but can be a plus defender in left field, as he still has plenty of speed. Upton will get a chance to try to earn the short-side of a platoon this spring.