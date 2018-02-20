Upton will compete for a spot on Cleveland's Opening Day roster during spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Upton inked a minor-league contract with the Indians back in December and will battle for a backup outfield spot with Rajai Davis on the big-league squad. Three of Cleveland's outfielders bat left-handed, so Upton could see at-bats against lefty pitching if he makes the team. The 33-year-old slashed a disappointing .238/.291/.402 in 2016, and will look to rebound this season.