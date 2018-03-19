Upton was released by the Indians on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

It appears Upton has opted to look elsewhere for a major-league opportunity after being informed he wouldn't make the Indians' Opening Day roster. The 33-year-old struggled to get things going in Cactus League action, hitting just .189/.250/.297 in 40 plate appearances. If Upton does find his way back to the majors, it will likely be in a part-time capacity.