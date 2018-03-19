Melvin Upton Jr.: Released by Indians
Upton was released by the Indians on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
It appears Upton has opted to look elsewhere for a major-league opportunity after being informed he wouldn't make the Indians' Opening Day roster. The 33-year-old struggled to get things going in Cactus League action, hitting just .189/.250/.297 in 40 plate appearances. If Upton does find his way back to the majors, it will likely be in a part-time capacity.
More News
-
Indians' Melvin Upton Jr.: Competing for roster spot•
-
Indians' Melvin Upton Jr.: Minor-league deal with Indians•
-
Melvin Upton Jr.: Cut loose by San Francisco•
-
Giants' Melvin Upton Jr.: Returns to minor-league lineup•
-
Giants' Melvin Upton Jr.: Hampered by shoulder injury•
-
Giants' Melvin Upton Jr.: Activated from minor-league DL•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...