Upton will be a part of the YouTube broadcast crew Tuesday's for the Rays-Dodgers game, signaling the end of his playing career, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Upton wasn't believed to be pursuing any playing opportunities after revealing in January that he planned to embark on a media career, and his inclusion on the broadcast Tuesday supports that idea. The 35-year-old will thus put an end to a 12-year run in the majors that included stops with the Rays, Braves, Padres and Blue Jays. He'll retire with 164 home runs, 300 steals and a .243 career average to his name.