Upton (shoulder) went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in his return to the lineup at Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Upton missed two and a half months with a thumb injury earlier this season and was able to compete in just one game in July before being sidelined by a new shoulder ailment. After some time off, he made his Triple-A return Tuesday and will likely finish out the 2017 campaign in the Giants' minor leagues unless another MLB club shows interest in him.

