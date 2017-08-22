Melvin Upton Jr.: Cut loose by San Francisco
The Giants granted Upton his release Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The 33-year-old Upton inked a minor-league deal with the Giants in April with the hope of eventually working his way onto the big-league roster, but that never materialized after he battled injuries for much of the season and appeared in just 12 games with Triple-A Sacramento. Upton is back to full strength now, but since the last-place Giants weren't eager to open up playing time down the stretch for a declining veteran, he'll look to find an opportunity as a depth outfielder for a playoff-contending squad. He could have offer some usefulness as a base runner and occasional starter against left-handed pitching.
