Indians' Michael Brantley: Three-hit day Wednesday

Brantley went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

Brantley did his part with the trio of singles, though he also struck out and grounded into a game-ending double play with the tying run in scoring position. The 31-year-old remains just about on pace to approach his career highs of 20 home runs and 97 RBI, and is now sporting a .322/.364/.530 slash line.

More News
Our Latest Stories