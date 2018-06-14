Indians' Michael Brantley: Three-hit day Wednesday
Brantley went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.
Brantley did his part with the trio of singles, though he also struck out and grounded into a game-ending double play with the tying run in scoring position. The 31-year-old remains just about on pace to approach his career highs of 20 home runs and 97 RBI, and is now sporting a .322/.364/.530 slash line.
