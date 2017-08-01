Clevinger (5-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out just two batters over only three innings during Monday's loss to Boston.

Clevinger has now allowed 11 runs -- five earned -- through 7.1 innings over his past two starts and is up to a 3.68 ERA and 1.31 WHIP for the year. Obviously, those numbers are still solid alongside his 9.8 K/9, but his poor current form is definitely concerning. Clevinger lines up for a tape-measuring matchup against the Yankees in his next start, and it's not out of the question to fade the 26-year-old righty.