Clevinger (0-3) took the loss against the Orioles on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

Clevinger went 1-2-3 through Baltimore's lineup over the first two innings before he began to unravel in the third, surrendering two hits and two walks in the frame, which would lead to one run coming across for the Orioles. Things only got worse in the fourth when the right-hander gave up a leadoff homer to Anthony Santander, followed by a three-run shot from Jorge Mateo five batters later. Clevinger has now gone just 4.2 innings in each of his last three starts, posting five strikeouts in each of those outings. He's also given up at least three runs in three of his four starts and is still looking for his first win on the campaign.