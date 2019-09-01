Flaherty had his contract selected by the Indians on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Flaherty signed a minor-league deal with the club on March 31 and has spent the entire season with Triple-A Columbus. He's managed a .263/.365/.466 line in 113 games, but perhaps more importantly, has spent significant time at every infield position besides catcher. As a result, he'll serve as depth across the diamond for the big-league club to close the season.