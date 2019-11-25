Flaherty has officially retired as a professional baseball player and will now be brought in to the Padres organization as a quality control coach, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Flaherty was hired by the Padres on Sunday as the ballclub's new quality control coach which ultimately put an end to his 11-year MLB career. Although drafted by the Cubs in 2008, Flaherty was known for his time with the Orioles with who he spent six seasons with. The 33-year-old wrapped up his career with a .215/.284/.345 slash line while hitting 37 long balls over 1,474 plate appearances and will now bring his experience over to a young and talented Padres team that is looking to take a major step forward in 2020.