Indians' Ryan Flaherty: Inks NRI deal with Cleveland
Flaherty agreed to a minor-league contract with the Indians on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The veteran utility man spent 2018 with the Braves' organization, slashing .217/.298/.292 with two home runs, 13 RBI and four stolen bases. Flaherty also has major-league experience at each defensive position beside pitcher, catcher and center field, which puts him in the thick of the competition for a reserve role with Cleveland if he can perform well in spring training.
