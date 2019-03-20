Flaherty opted out of his contract Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

After being informed he wouldn't break camp with the Indians, Flaherty decided to exercise his opt-out and hit the open market in search of another big-league opportunity. The utility man hit .243/.333/.459 with two homers, eight RBI and a 5:7 BB:K through 17 spring games.

More News
Our Latest Stories