The Braves selected Flaherty's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Flaherty looked like he wouldn't be in line to join the Braves in September after being designated for assignment last month, but a spot with the big club opened up for him after outfielder Michael Reed (back) was placed on the 60-day disabled list. The 32-year-old will give the Braves a depth option that can be plugged in all over the infield, but he won't be in store for frequent at-bats unless the team loses multiple key regulars to injury.

