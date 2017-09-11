Indians' Trevor Bauer: Leads Tribe to 18th straight win
Bauer (16-8) earned the win over the Orioles on Sunday night, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out seven over 6.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.
Bauer kept the O's off the board through five, and the bullpen cleaned up late to extend the Indians' winning streak to 18 games. The 26-year-old has earned wins in five consecutive starts and has won nine straight decisions, with his last loss coming back on July 16. He's made strides with his control, posting a 2.6 BB/9 over his last 11 starts. Up next: a home matchup with the Royals.
