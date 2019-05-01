Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 10 in win

Bauer (4-1) allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 10 across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins.

The Marlins got to Bauer early by scoring three runs in the first two innings. However, he bounced back allowing only one hit across his last five innings of work. Though the four earned runs eliminated the possibility of a quality start, Bauer limited baserunners and also backed his 10 strikeouts with 18 swinging strikes and 22 called strikes. He remains one of the most trustworthy pitchers early in the season and now has a 2.45 ERA and 1.05 WHIP to go along with 55 strikeouts across 47.2 frames.