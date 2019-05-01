Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 10 in win
Bauer (4-1) allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 10 across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins.
The Marlins got to Bauer early by scoring three runs in the first two innings. However, he bounced back allowing only one hit across his last five innings of work. Though the four earned runs eliminated the possibility of a quality start, Bauer limited baserunners and also backed his 10 strikeouts with 18 swinging strikes and 22 called strikes. He remains one of the most trustworthy pitchers early in the season and now has a 2.45 ERA and 1.05 WHIP to go along with 55 strikeouts across 47.2 frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...