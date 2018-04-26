Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out eight in win
Bauer (2-2) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings to earn a win over the Cubs on Wednesday.
Bauer was in control in this one, inducing 17 swings and misses en route to striking out a season-high eight. Manager Terry Francona has been giving the 27-year-old a long leash, as he's thrown at least 100 pitches in all five starts after tossing 111 Wednesday. Bauer has earned that trust to this point though, with a 2.41 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling next time out Monday against the Rangers.
