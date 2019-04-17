Indians' Tyler Clippard: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Clippard (pectoral) will join Triple-A Columbus to continue his rehab work, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Clippard has been throwing off a mound at extended spring training for almost two weeks and is now ready for minor-league games. The 34-year-old will likely need numerous appearances in order to prove his major-league readiness to the Indians.
More News
-
Indians' Tyler Clippard: Resumes mound work•
-
Indians' Tyler Clippard: Shut down at least three weeks•
-
Indians' Tyler Clippard: Shut down from throwing•
-
Indians' Tyler Clippard: Feeling better and throwing again•
-
Indians' Tyler Clippard: Leaves with pectoral tightness•
-
Indians' Tyler Clippard: Inks MiLB deal with Cleveland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...