Clippard will start Wednesday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Carlos Carrasco was placed on the injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday with a blood condition, leaving Clippard to serve as the opener against the Twins in what will be a bullpen game. In 13 appearances this season (all out of the bullpen), Clippard owns a 2.70 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 13.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories