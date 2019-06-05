Indians' Tyler Clippard: Slated to stat bullpen game
Clippard will start Wednesday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Carlos Carrasco was placed on the injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday with a blood condition, leaving Clippard to serve as the opener against the Twins in what will be a bullpen game. In 13 appearances this season (all out of the bullpen), Clippard owns a 2.70 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 13.1 innings.
