Clippard (pectoral) had his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Clippard missed the first few weeks of the season while recovering from a strained pectoral, but he's been cleared to join the big-league bullpen after completing a trio of minor-league rehab appearances with no issues, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four across three innings. The veteran right-hander made 73 appearances for the Blue Jays last season, compiling a 3.67 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 68.2 innings of work.