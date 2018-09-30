Indians' Yan Gomes: Remains out of Sunday's lineup
Gomes (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Gomes suffered a right thumb bruise and laceration that required stitches Saturday, so it's not surprising to see him held out of the regular season finale. The 31-year-old is day-to-day for now and his ability or lack thereof to participate in Tuesday's intrasquad game should help determine his recovery timeline, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. The ALDS begins Friday at Houston, so Gomes will have most of the week to test things out. Eric Haase will start behind the plate for the Indians on Sunday.
