Indians' Yonder Alonso: Out against left-hander

Alonso is not in the lineup against Detroit on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alonso will head to the bench with southpaw Francisco Liriano on the rubber for the Tigers. In his place, Edwin Encarnacion will man first base while Jose Ramirez spends the night in the DH spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories