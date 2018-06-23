Indians' Yonder Alonso: Thumps grand slam Friday

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 10-0 rout of the Tigers.

His seventh-inning blast was just icing on the cake, adding insurance runs to a 4-0 lead. The homer was Alonso's first in nearly a month, but he still has 12 in 69 games to go along with a .255/.327/.456 slash line.

