Indians' Yonder Alonso: Thumps grand slam Friday
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 10-0 rout of the Tigers.
His seventh-inning blast was just icing on the cake, adding insurance runs to a 4-0 lead. The homer was Alonso's first in nearly a month, but he still has 12 in 69 games to go along with a .255/.327/.456 slash line.
-
