Gustave was released by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Chris Hillburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Gustave was signed to a minor-league deal by the Diamondbacks in the offseason after being non-tendered by the Brewers, and he struggled to a 16.43 ERA over nine appearances with Triple-A Reno before being placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list late in April. The right-hander is now free to sign with another club, but his lack of success in 2023 could make for a limited market.
