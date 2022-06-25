Gustave (hamstring) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Saturday.
Gustave hasn't pitched for the Brewers since May 14, but he recently concluded a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville, where he posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in four innings over four appearances. The right-hander should serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever for Milwaukee now that he's been activated.
