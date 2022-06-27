Gustave (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out none and walking none across two innings.

Gustave entered the game in the fifth inning and lasted two innings, throwing 16 of 21 pitches for strikes. Despite allowing two baserunners and not striking out any batters, the righty kept the Jays from reaching the plate. Milwaukee sent him out in a low leverage situation after he allowed five earned runs in his previous 3.2 innings of relief. Gustave will take a 4.80 ERA into his next appearance.