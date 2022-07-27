Gustave tossed a clean sixth inning in Tuesday's victory over the Twins.
Gustave was the second Brewers reliever to enter Tuesday's contest, and he kept the Twins off the scoreboard after the home team tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Gustave allowed three earned runs over his first two appearances out of the All-Star break, but he still owns a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 12 outings since being activated from the injured list June 25.
More News
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Earns win in relief•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Activated by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: To miss approximately six weeks•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: To IL with hamstring injury•
-
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: Back with big-league club•