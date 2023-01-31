Gustave signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Gustave has been given an invitation to major-league spring training, where he'll compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen. The 30-year-old boasts a career 3.56 ERA over 91 relief innings in the big leagues, although he's only struck out 72 despite a fastball which reaches the upper-90s. Gustave's 2022 season ended in August due to a forearm injury, but it would appear doctors in Arizona have cleared him.