The Tigers released Palacios on Thursday.
Palacios was slashing .176/.232/.352 with 21 RBI through 138 plate appearances in Triple-A Toledo. He has a bit of MLB experience -- 30 games with the Twins in 2022 -- and will now look to provide another organization with minor-league infield depth.
