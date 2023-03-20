The Tigers reassigned Palacios to minor-league camp Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The slick-fielding Palacios reached the majors with the Twins in his age-25 season in 2022, but after slashing just .143/.184/.229 in 77 plate appearances, Minnesota wasn't compelled to keep him on the 40-man roster heading into the upcoming season. Detroit put in a waiver claim on Palacios in October before designating him for assignment a month later and then outrighting him to Triple-A Toledo. Palacios still received the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster in big-league camp, but after falling short in his bid for a utility role, he'll presumably stick around in the organization as infield depth at Toledo.