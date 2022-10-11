Palacios was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Palacios was placed on waivers by the Twins as part of a cleanup of their 40-man roster, and he is now set to begin the 2023 campaign in Detroit. Palacios put up just a .413 OPS over 77 major-league plate appearances in 2022, but he fared a lot better in Triple-A with a .803 OPS. Following the addition of Palacios, the Tigers designated Drew Hutchison for assignment.
