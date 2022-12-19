Palacios re-signed with the Tigers on a minor-league contract on Nov. 14, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Palacios spent the 2022 campaign in the Twins organization, hitting .143/.184/.229 over 77 plate appearances in the majors and slashing .283/.341/.462 in 428 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. The Tigers scooped him up off waivers in October, only to outright him to Triple-A Toledo a month later. Palacios then elected free agency, but he quickly agreed to a new deal to stick around in the Detroit organization. The 26-year-old boasts a solid glove in the middle infield, but he's unlikely to hit well enough to emerge as anything more than a bench player in the big leagues.