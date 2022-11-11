Palacios cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Palacios was claimed off waivers from the Twins after the end of the regular season, but he won't remain on the Tigers' 40-man roster. He saw action in 30 big-league games last season and had a .143/.184/.229 slash line with two home runs and six RBI.
More News
-
Tigers' Jermaine Palacios: Claimed by Tigers•
-
Twins' Jermaine Palacios: Homers again to close season•
-
Twins' Jermaine Palacios: Clubs first homer•
-
Twins' Jermaine Palacios: Joins active roster•
-
Twins' Jermaine Palacios: Sent back to minors•
-
Twins' Jermaine Palacios: Starting in both ends of twin bill•