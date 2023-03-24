Familia was released by the Diamondbacks on Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Familia has permitted just one run over six innings this spring but was told he was not going to make the Opening Day roster. The 33-year-old shouldn't have trouble finding a job elsewhere, although he might have to go to the minors first.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeurys Familia: Makes fifth spring appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeurys Familia: Signs minor-league contract•
-
Jeurys Familia: Elects free agency•
-
Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: DFA'd after loss•
-
Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: Blows lead, takes loss•
-
Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: Makes Boston debut•