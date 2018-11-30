Schoop was non-tendered by the Brewers on Friday.

The Brewers had been telegraphing this move ever since they were eliminated from the playoffs. It's not that Schoop isn't a quality player, it's just that Milwaukee did not want to pay him eight figures, which he likely would have received in arbitration. Schoop had a down year at the worst time in 2018, hitting .233/.266/.416 with 21 home runs in 501 plate appearances. He should have plenty of suitors on the open market. If he can land somewhere where regular at-bats are a realistic possibility, he will make for a nice late-round target in fantasy drafts, given his power potential and career .258 batting average.

More News
Our Latest Stories