Jonathan Schoop: Hits open market
Schoop was non-tendered by the Brewers on Friday.
The Brewers had been telegraphing this move ever since they were eliminated from the playoffs. It's not that Schoop isn't a quality player, it's just that Milwaukee did not want to pay him eight figures, which he likely would have received in arbitration. Schoop had a down year at the worst time in 2018, hitting .233/.266/.416 with 21 home runs in 501 plate appearances. He should have plenty of suitors on the open market. If he can land somewhere where regular at-bats are a realistic possibility, he will make for a nice late-round target in fantasy drafts, given his power potential and career .258 batting average.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Hits go-ahead grand slam in victory•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Notches three RBI in victory•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Checks out of starting nine•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Batting fifth Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Picking up pace•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Schoop: Losing playing time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...