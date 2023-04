Iglesias opted out of his minor-league contract with the Marlins on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After failing to make the Marlins' major-league roster out of spring training, Iglesias is now free to sign with any team he chooses. The 33-year-old shortstop slashed .292/.328/.380 over 467 plate appearances last season with the Rockies, so there should be a handful of teams interested in bringing him on -- likely as a bench piece.