Ravin announced Friday via his personal Twitter account that he has signed with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league for the 2019 season.

The 30-year-old heads overseas after making 35 appearances at the big-league level with the Dodgers and Braves over parts of the last four seasons, logging a 5.12 ERA and 10.4 K/9 in 38.2 innings in those outings. Ravin's contract is likely a one-year deal that will allow him to return to North America after the season if he draws renewed interest from MLB teams.