Ravin was designated for assignment by the Braves on Saturday.

Ravin had only been back on the roster for one day after spending 18 days on the disabled list with a viral infection. If he clears waivers, he'll presumably return to Triple-A Gwinnett and serve as organizational depth for the Braves. Miguel Socolovich was called up from Triple-A to take his place.

