Braves' Josh Ravin: Contract purchased by Braves
Ravin had his contract purchased by the Braves on Saturday.
Ravin will replace Rex Brothers, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move, in the bullpen. The 30-year-old appeared in 14 games for the Dodgers in 2017, posting a 6.48 ERA and 19:9 K:BB across 16.2 innings of relief. He'll likely be limited to low-leverage situations.
