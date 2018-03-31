Ravin had his contract purchased by the Braves on Saturday.

Ravin will replace Rex Brothers, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move, in the bullpen. The 30-year-old appeared in 14 games for the Dodgers in 2017, posting a 6.48 ERA and 19:9 K:BB across 16.2 innings of relief. He'll likely be limited to low-leverage situations.