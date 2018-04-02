Ravin was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a viral infection.

It's unclear when Ravin picked up the illness, but it's apparently serious enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. He pitched a scoreless inning of relief following his promotion over the weekend, and will likely return to a low-leverage relief role once healthy. Catcher Carlos Perez was added to the roster in a corresponding roster move.

