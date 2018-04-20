Ravin (illness) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

The reliever made the Opening Day roster, but he was placed on the disabled list shortly thereafter due to a nasty viral infection. He wound up missing 18 days as a result of the illness. Now that he built his pitch count back up in the minors, Ravin will return to a middle relief role for Atlanta. Lucas Sims was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.