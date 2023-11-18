Staumont (neck) became a free agent Friday after being non-tendered by the Royals.
Staumont was designated for assignment by Kansas City on Tuesday and will now officially head into free agency. The 29-year-old reliever underwent surgery this past July for thoracic outlet syndrome and it's unclear when he might be able to return to a mound.
