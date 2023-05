Teheran was released by the Padres on Tuesday after opting out of his minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Heyman notes the Padres "would like him back," so the 32-year-old right-hander could wind up re-signing with the club after first testing the open market. He had registered a 6.84 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB through 25 innings (five starts) this season with Triple-A El Paso.