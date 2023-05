Teheran opted out of his minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Teheran re-signed with the Padres after opting out of his minor-league deal earlier this month, but he seems unlikely to do so after exercising an opt-out clause again. The veteran right-hander holds a 5.62 ERA and 45:16 K:BB over 40 innings with Triple-A El Paso.