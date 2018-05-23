Junichi Tazawa: Released by Miami
Tazawa was released Wednesday by the Marlins, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Tazawa was designated for assignment May 17, and he'll look to catch on elsewhere after his departure from the Marlins. He failed to show much consistency out of the bullpen through 22 games, posting an alarming 9.00 ERA with 13 walks across 20 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Blitzed by Brewers on Thursday•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Unimpressive this spring•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Struggles with new team•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Limited strikeouts since return from rib injury•
-
Marlins' Junichi Tazawa: Reinstated from DL•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...