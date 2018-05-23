Tazawa was released Wednesday by the Marlins, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tazawa was designated for assignment May 17, and he'll look to catch on elsewhere after his departure from the Marlins. He failed to show much consistency out of the bullpen through 22 games, posting an alarming 9.00 ERA with 13 walks across 20 innings.

