Justin Nicolino: Signs overseas
Nicolino signed with the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.
Nicolino is headed overseas after spending the past two seasons at Triple-A. The 28-year-old southpaw owns a career 4.65 ERA And 1.46 WHIP across parts of three big-league seasons (201.1 innings).
