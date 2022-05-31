Nicolino signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday and was assigned to Triple-A Louisville.

He made his Louisville debut on Sunday, giving up six earned runs on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings while taking the loss. The appearance was Nicolino's first in affiliated ball since 2019, as the 30-year-old had stints in the Chinese Professional Baseball League and the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball before getting an opportunity with the Reds. Nicolino previously made 50 appearances in the majors with the Marlins from 2015 through 2017, logging a 4.65 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 201.1 innings over that stretch.