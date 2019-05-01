Nicolino was released by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Nicolino compiled a 5.12 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB through 19.1 innings (four starts, one relief appearance) with Triple-A Rochester before being cut loose. The 27-year-old southpaw, who owns a career 4.65 ERA across parts of three major-league seasons (201.1 innings), will look to latch on elsewhere as organizational depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories